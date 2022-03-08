Shippers' Council of Bangladesh holds 2nd board meeting

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 04:51 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Board of Directors of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) for the term 2022-2023 held its 2nd meeting on Tuesday (8 March) afternoon at the capital's Dhanmondi area.

The meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Md Rezaul Karim, reads a press release.

The meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting and accounts statement.

It discussed about the hampering of exports-imports business and traders facing losses due to shortage of containers in the port in current situation, hence suddenly increased the freight rates of the exported goods by the ship owners.

The meeting expressed deep concern over the issue and immediately demanded to fix the freight at a reasonable rate by concerned authorities.

The meeting also discussed about beginning of direct shipping routes between Bangladesh and Italy, the release added.

According to the members present at the meeting, Bangladesh's position in the competitive market will be further strengthened by saving shipping costs and time and export-import cost, if the government takes initiative for launching direct shipping routes with more countries.

Senior Vice Chairman Md Ariful Ahsan Vice Chairman AKM Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors Md Munir Hossain, Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan, Syed Md Bakhtiar, Ziaul Islam, Ganesh Chandra Saha and Ataur Rahman Khan also attended the board meeting.

