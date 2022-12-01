Sheltech Housing Fair 2022 kicked off

Sheltech Housing Fair 2022 was inaugurated on Thursday (1 December).

In the December month-long housing fair of Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd, a well-known company in the country's housing sector, buyers can get Tk10 lakh discount only if they book to purchase apartments and office space under construction in more than 40 projects of Sheltech in different areas of Dhaka, reads a press release.

The housing fair titled "Sheltech Housing Fair 2022" is being held at the head office of Sheltech at 55 west Panthpath in the capital. Sheltech Housing Fair will run from 10am to 6pm every day.

Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Md Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan inaugurated this housing fair at Sheltech Tower on Thursday. He said that Sheltech has encouraged the apartment culture in the country. Sheltech has been working for 34 years to realise the dream of modern Dhaka by building modern civic amenities and environment-friendly residential projects under the supervision of architects and engineers working at Sheltech.

Sheltech is one of the top housing companies in Bangladesh with ISO (ISO 9001:2015) certification from the International Standardization Organization to ensure international quality management. Meanwhile, Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd. Head of Operations Shahjahan along with Sheltech senior officials was present at the opening ceremony of the Sheltech Housing fair inauguration.