Corporates

Press Release
01 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Press Release
Sheltech organises 36th Anniversary Fair

Sheltech Pvt. Ltd. has organized a month-long housing fair titled 'Sheltech 36th Anniversary Fair 2024' at the head office of Sheltech in the West Panthapath area of the capital. Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd. has offered up to a Tk 20 lakh discount on booking an apartment or office space, according to a press release.

Buyers will be getting this benefit by making a booking to purchase apartments and office spaces under construction in more than 40 projects of Sheltech in different areas of Dhaka during the month-long housing fair until March 31.

The Sheltech anniversary fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m every day. Sheltech Pvt. Ltd. Executive Director (Operations) Md Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan and Chief Operating Officer Shahjahan inaugurated this housing fair at Sheltech Tower on Friday. Md Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan stated that 'Sheltech has been working for 36 years to realize the dream of modern Dhaka by building modern civic amenities and environment-friendly residential projects under the supervision of architects and engineers working at Sheltech'.

Sheltech is one of the top real estate companies in Bangladesh since it is accredited under ISO (9001:2015) by the International Standardization Organization, ensuring international quality management.Meanwhile, Sheltech Pvt. Ltd. Business Development and Credit Realisation Division Head Senior Gm Engineer Hosneara Parvin , Head of Sales & Marketing A K M Rafiul Islam, along with Sheltech senior officials, were present at the opening ceremony of the 36th Sheltech Anniversary Fair inauguration.

Sheltech

