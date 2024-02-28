Three-day diabetic fair kicks off in Ctg

Three-day diabetic fair kicks off in Ctg

The three-day-long 12th Diabetic Fair coinciding with National Diabetes Awareness Day kicked off at Chattogram Diabetic General Hospital on Wednesday (28 February).

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury formally inaugurated the fair in the morning and addressed the occasion as chief guest.

Chaired by Professor Jahangir Chowdhury, the programme was also addressed by Salahuddin Md Reza, president of Chattogram Press Club, as a special guest.

Addressing the audience in his welcome speech, Professor Jahangir Chowdhury emphasised the non-commercial nature of the fair, stating its primary goal of raising awareness about diabetes. He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response received over the past 12 years since the inception of the Diabetic Fair in 2011 and appealed for continued support, including governmental assistance, to further expand its reach.

Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, in his speech, underscored the vital role of the Diabetic Fair in educating diabetic patients about medical services and dietary management. He praised the hospital's management council for its dedicated efforts in serving both diabetic and non-diabetic patients with equal diligence, contributing to the hospital's growing success and reputation.

Salahuddin Md Reza applauded the hospital for providing affordable medical services and facilities to diabetic patients and freedom fighters alike. He advocated for the establishment of a medical college within the hospital premises to enhance medical services in the region and empower local doctors to deliver quality healthcare.

