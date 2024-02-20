Sheltech wins ESSAB Safety Excellence Award 2024

Sheltech (Pvt)Ltd received the ESSAB Safety Excellence Award 2024, in the category of 'Residential Building' for Outstanding Implementation of Fire Safety System In Premises, for the project of SHELTECH RUBYNUR.

Minister of Ministry of Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal handed over the Award and Safety Certificate to Md Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, CEO of Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd along with other high officials of Government and Non-government Entities at the 9th International Fire, Safety and Security Expo 2024 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) on Monday.

The fire protection system of Sheltech Rubynur consists of a modern security and firefighting system.

Sheltech Rubynur is a 14-storied residential cum commercial building located at Senpara Parbata, Mirpur, Dhaka.

Boasting 13 Residential, 26 Commercial Units, 39 parkings, 3 lifts, 2 staircases with fire doors, and a framed structure per BNBC.

It includes a fire protection system, is adjacent to a metro station, and features a well-planned roof.