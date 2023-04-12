ShareTrip brings joy of Eid to underprivileged kids

Corporates

Press Release
12 April, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 05:32 pm

Related News

ShareTrip brings joy of Eid to underprivileged kids

Press Release
12 April, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 05:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ShareTrip, a leading travel-tech company, is bringing joy of Eid to underprivileged kids with their new campaign "Share korun Eider khushi" (share the happiness of Eid). The campaign aims to spread happiness by providing Eid clothing and food to underprivileged kids in Bangladesh for the holy festival.

This campaign collaborates with Youth's Voice, a non-profit organisation in Bangladesh. They have been empowering the younger generation to lead meaningful change for the last 12 years. 

The true essence of Ramadan lies in helping those in need, and this campaign allows ShareTrip users to contribute towards a meaningful cause. The campaign aims to spread the joy of Eid beyond the users' own families by sharing it with underprivileged kids in Bangladesh. ShareTrip will also pay for medical check-up and iftar for underprivileged kids from the proceeds of this campaign with the help of Youth's Voice.

"Ramadan is a time of giving and sharing, and in that spirit we wanted to help those who are less fortunate with our users. We believe that everyone deserves to experience the joy of Eid, and this campaign allows us to do our part in spreading happiness and positivity. We hope that this small gesture will bring a smile to the faces of underprivileged kids and make their Eid a little more special," said Sadia Haque, CEO and co-founder of ShareTrip.

A representative from Youth's Voice said, "One in five kids in the country does not have access to basic necessities. Our small attempt is to make a difference in their lives by ensuring they are not short of happiness during Eid."

The campaign will run until the end of Ramadan. ShareTrip invites everyone to join them in this initiative to spread joy and positively impact the lives of underprivileged kids in Bangladesh.  Together, we can make Eid a special and memorable time for all.

ShareTrip / underprivileged children / Eid-ul Fitr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

4h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

7h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

18h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

1h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

7h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

21h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format