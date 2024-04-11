Main Eid jamaat held at National Eidgah

After a month-long fasting in Ramadan, the main jamaats (congregation) of the biggest religious festival of Muslims, Eid-ul-Fitr, was held at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capita at 8:30am.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, along with cabinet members and diplomats, participated in the main Eid Jamaat.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Earlier, worshipers streamed into the National Eidgah Maidan next to the capital's High Court, passing through stringent security measures.

Photo: Rajub Dhar

This year, around 35,000 Muslims are expected offer Eid prayers at the Eidgah main pandal while many others will offer prayers outside it, according to a press release issued earlier this week.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Meanwhile, the first Eid Jamaat at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, led by the mosque's senior imam, Hafez Mufti Mawlana M Mizanur Rahman, was held at 7am

Photo: Jahir Rayhan

Devotees came from different parts of the capital to attend the first jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The second Jammat, led by Hafez Mawlana Mufti Muhiuddin Quashem, pesh Imam of the mosque, was held at 8am.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan

The third and fourth Jammat will be held at 9am and 10 am, respectively. Hafez Mawlana Imran Bin Nuruddin, Imam of Mayor Hanif Jame Mosque, and Islamic Foundation Mufassir Dr M Abu Saleh Patway, respectively, will lead these two Jammats.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan

The 5th and last Eid Jammat will be held at 10.45am. Muhtamim of Mirpur Jameya Arabia Ashrafia and Orphanage Mawlana Syed Wahiduzzaman will lead the jammat.

In a bid to safeguard the Eid prayers, law enforcement authorities have implemented rigorous security protocols in Baitul Mukarram and its sorrounding areas.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan

Police remain vigilant at the primary entrances of the national mosque, both north and south gates, where worshipers undergo thorough screenings via metal detectors.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan

The biggest EId congregation in the country will take place at Sholakia in Kishoreganj at 10:00am.