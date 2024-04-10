11 villages in Lakshmipur, 9 in Munshiganj celebrating Eid today

11 villages in Lakshmipur, 9 in Munshiganj celebrating Eid today

TBS Report
10 April, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 01:16 pm
People greet fellow muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Southeast Talimul Quran Madrasa Eidgah in Lakshmipur on Wednesday, 10 April. In line with Eid festivities in Saudi Arabia, thousands of people from eleven villages in Lakshmipur celebrated Eid today. Photo: TBS
People greet fellow muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Southeast Talimul Quran Madrasa Eidgah in Lakshmipur on Wednesday, 10 April. In line with Eid festivities in Saudi Arabia, thousands of people from eleven villages in Lakshmipur celebrated Eid today. Photo: TBS

In line with Eid festivities in Saudi Arabia, thousands of people from eleven villages in Lakshmipur and nine in Munshiganj have celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr a day earlier than the rest of the nation.

In Lakshmipur, hundreds performed the Eid prayers at the Talimul Quran Nurani Madrasa Eidgah field in the district's Ramganj upazila around 10am today (10 April). 

Eid prayers were also held in four mosques in the upazila and one in Raipur upazila. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The religious leaders there, however, claimed their celebration was in accordance with the Hanafi school of thought, not specifically to align with Saudi Arabia. 

"We do not celebrate Eid a day earlier by following Saudi Arabia. We abide by the Hanafi school. Folowers of  every school of thought are supposed to perform the Eid congregation simultaneously worldwide," said Maulana Aminul Islam Khan, the Southeast Talimul Quran Madrasa Eidgah Khatib, a person who delivers the sermon (khuṭbah).

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"Due to limited communication means in the past, people celebrated Eid a day after Saudi Arabia. However, now, with the availability of advanced communication systems, there is no reason for us to lag behind, which may look like aligning our celebration with Saudi Arabia," he added.

The photo of people praying Eid prayers was taken on Wednesday, 10 April, in Munshiganj. Photo: TBS
The photo of people praying Eid prayers was taken on Wednesday, 10 April, in Munshiganj. Photo: TBS

In Munshiganj, at least nine villages celebrate Eid today in line with festivities in Saudi Arabia. 

Approximately six thousand people live in those villages, which are located under the Molla Kandi union of the district. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Locals said they have been celebrating Eid in keeping with Saudi Arabia for over a century.

