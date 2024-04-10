PM to exchange greetings at Gono Bhaban on Eid day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will exchange greetings with mass people, including party leaders and workers, as well as judges and foreign diplomats, at her official residence Gano Bhaban on Thursday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Hasina, also the Awami League chief, will first exchange Eid greetings with the party colleagues, poets, litterateurs, writers, journalists, teachers and intellectuals from 10am, PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam told UNB.

Later, she will exchange greetings with judges, cabinet secretaries, chiefs of three services of the Bangladesh Army, foreign diplomats, senior secretaries, secretaries, and other civil and military officials with ranks equivalent to secretaries.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Thursday.