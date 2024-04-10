PM to exchange greetings at Gono Bhaban on Eid day

Bangladesh

UNB
10 April, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 01:51 pm

Related News

PM to exchange greetings at Gono Bhaban on Eid day

UNB
10 April, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 01:51 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will exchange greetings with mass people, including party leaders and workers, as well as judges and foreign diplomats, at her official residence Gano Bhaban on Thursday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Hasina, also the Awami League chief, will first exchange Eid greetings with the party colleagues, poets, litterateurs, writers, journalists, teachers and intellectuals from 10am, PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam told UNB.

Later, she will exchange greetings with judges, cabinet secretaries, chiefs of three services of the Bangladesh Army, foreign diplomats, senior secretaries, secretaries, and other civil and military officials with ranks equivalent to secretaries.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Thursday.

Top News

PM Sheikh Hasina / Eid-ul Fitr / Eid celebration / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

17h | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

1d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

1d | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

1d | Videos
King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

18h | Videos