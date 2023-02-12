Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury resigns from BAIRA 

Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman has resigned from the post of secretary general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA).

He submitted a letter to the president within a few hours of the demands raised in the organisation's AGM, reads a press release.

In his resignation letter on Saturday (11 February), Shamim Ahmed stated that the annual general meeting (AGM) of BAIRA was called on 30 January. But, due to some unfortunate circumstances, it had to be postponed. Later the date of annual general meeting was fixed on 11 February.

However, he mentioned in his resignation letter that he was unreasonably blamed for the situation of postponement of the AGM for the first time.

He said, "During his tenure, he always acted according to the instructions of the president and the decisions of the executive committee members. However, it is undesirable and unacceptable to blame him for the situation in which the AGM was adjourned."

In his resignation letter, he also claimed that he has been performing his duties for a long time as the general secretary elected per the rules of BAIRA and has been working for the welfare of this organisation and its members.

However, he also mentioned that it has become necessary to resign from the post of secretary general due to the allegations against him.

