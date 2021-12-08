Recruiters demand special flights for ME-bound workers to control ticket prices, shortage

Around 40-50 thousand Middle-East bound migrant workers are failing to fly to their destinations due to a ticket crisis and high ticket prices, according to manpower recruiters.

In a press conference protesting high prices by airlines operating in the Middle Eastern routes, recruiters urged the government to arrange special flights for workers.

The press conference organised by the Sammilito Samannay Parishad-Baira was held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Wednesday.

"Airlines are imposing extra fares on expatriates at will. It does not appear that any agency is monitoring the situation," said Abul Bashar, a former president of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira).

"Tickets that used to cost Tk40,000 to Tk50,000 are now available at Tk75,000 to Tk90,000," he added.

The recruiters said that the flight fares are several times higher than in neighbouring Nepal, India and Sri Lanka.

"A six-hour journey from Dhaka to Riyadh costs Tk80-90,000. But a 23-hour journey from Dhaka to New York costs only Tk65,000," he said.

In order to solve this problem, recruiting agency owners demanded that domestic airlines follow foreign airlines by making a fare model and if the number of passengers at any destination increases, the airline should arrange special flights.

They also offered to keep unsold seats of all airlines visible online without having to issue advance group tickets to any travel agency.

"In countries where the Bangladeshi labour market exists, there is a shortage of airline tickets and an unusual increase in fares for travel to only those countries is seen," said Fakhrul Islam, former finance secretary, Baira.

"Ticket prices have been increased to make Biman a profitable company. As a result, foreign or local airlines are increasing their ticket prices. Syndicates and agents are benefiting from this," he added.

The major airlines who are operating flights to Middle Eastern routes are Biman, US Bangla, Saudia, Emirates, flydubai, Etihad and Air Arabia.

A lower number of flights, travel restrictions, a poor number of return-ticket holders and thin movement of tourists, and obligation for maintaining standard operating procedures are said to have increased operating costs, eventually causing a hike in ticket prices.