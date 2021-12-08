Recruiters demand special flights for ME-bound workers to control ticket prices, shortage

Aviation

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 09:58 pm

Related News

Recruiters demand special flights for ME-bound workers to control ticket prices, shortage

"Airlines are imposing extra fares on expatriates at will. It does not appear that any agency is monitoring the situation," said Abul Bashar, a former president of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira)

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 09:58 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Around 40-50 thousand Middle-East bound migrant workers are failing to fly to their destinations due to a ticket crisis and high ticket prices, according to manpower recruiters.   

In a press conference protesting high prices by airlines operating in the Middle Eastern routes, recruiters urged the government to arrange special flights for workers. 

The press conference organised by the Sammilito Samannay Parishad-Baira was held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Wednesday.  

"Airlines are imposing extra fares on expatriates at will. It does not appear that any agency is monitoring the situation," said Abul Bashar, a former president of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira).

"Tickets that used to cost Tk40,000 to Tk50,000 are now available at Tk75,000 to Tk90,000," he added. 

The recruiters said that the flight fares are several times higher than in neighbouring Nepal, India and Sri Lanka.

"A six-hour journey from Dhaka to Riyadh costs Tk80-90,000. But a 23-hour journey from Dhaka to New York costs only Tk65,000," he said.

In order to solve this problem, recruiting agency owners demanded that domestic airlines follow foreign airlines by making a fare model and if the number of passengers at any destination increases, the airline should arrange special flights.

They also offered to keep unsold seats of all airlines visible online without having to issue advance group tickets to any travel agency. 

"In countries where the Bangladeshi labour market exists, there is a shortage of airline tickets and an unusual increase in fares for travel to only those countries is seen," said Fakhrul Islam, former finance secretary, Baira. 

"Ticket prices have been increased to make Biman a profitable company. As a result, foreign or local airlines are increasing their ticket prices. Syndicates and agents are benefiting from this," he added. 

The major airlines who are operating flights to Middle Eastern routes are Biman, US Bangla, Saudia, Emirates, flydubai, Etihad and Air Arabia.

A lower number of flights, travel restrictions, a poor number of return-ticket holders and thin movement of tourists, and obligation for maintaining standard operating procedures are said to have increased operating costs, eventually causing a hike in ticket prices.

Top News

baira / Air Tickets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

10h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

12h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

13h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

3h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

6h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

6h | Videos
From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study