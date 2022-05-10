Recruiters demand open manpower export through all legal agencies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 03:35 pm

Related News

Recruiters demand open manpower export through all legal agencies

At a press conference on Tuesday at National Press Club, they expressed their stand against the decision to allow a 25-agency syndicate to send workers to Malaysia.

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 03:35 pm
Recruiters demand open manpower export through all legal agencies

Owners of manpower recruiting agencies have demanded open recruitment from all legal agencies of Bangladesh.

At a press conference on Tuesday at National Press Club, they expressed their stand against the decision to allow a 25-agency syndicate to send workers to Malaysia.

The "Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira) Syndicate Birodhi Mohajote" claimed that the Malaysian labour market is yet to reopen for Bangladesh because of the mismanagement of the said syndicate despite an MoU being signed last year.

Former Baira president Abul Bashar, said, "Malaysia hires migrant workers from 13 different countries without any syndicates. 

"So, it will be quite disrespectful if the syndication clause only applies to Bangladesh."

If a limited number of recruiting agencies are allowed to work, labour migration will slow down and hundreds of agencies will be deprived of their fair share, he said.

Besides, irregularities, corruption and immigration costs will see a sharp rise, noted Bashar.

They demanded that labour migration be done through an open and transparent system.

A debate over syndication in labour recruitment for Malaysia is currently ongoing, especially after Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur signed a MoU in this regard on 19 December.

At the heart of the debate is the syndicate of 25 Bangladeshi agents and 250 sub agents (selected by 25 agencies) to send workers mentioned by Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Saravanan in a letter to Bangladesh Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad on 14 January.

Responding to the letter, Minister Imran Ahmed sent a letter to the Malaysian government on 18 January, reiterating the ministry's position against any sort of syndication in manpower export to Malaysia, which was lauded by Bangladeshi recruiters.

Top News / Migration

baira / Recruiting Agencies / Migrant Bangladeshi Nationals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

3h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

4h | Panorama
After the completion of the training phase, the women are connected to urban buyers and Protibha forwards the orders, placed on their online marketplace, to the women. Photo: Courtesy

Protibha: Helping marginalised women realise their potential

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

5h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

17h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021