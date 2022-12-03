Shahjalal Islami Bank awards scholarship to 500 poor meritorious students

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited has awarded scholarships to 500 poor and meritorious students from different regions of the country.

The cheque of the scholarship was officially awarded through a ceremony organised at the Corporate Head Office of the bank on Saturday (3 December), reads a press release.

One hundred students received the scholarship money attending the programme in person.

The scholarship money of the remaining 400 scholarship students will be paid into their respective bank accounts within a specified period.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank Mohammed Younus was present as the chief guest at the scholarship awarding ceremony while the director of the bank and chairman of the Bank Foundation Dr Anwer Hossain Khan presided over the ceremony.

The director of Shahjalal Islami Bank and Chairman of the Bank's Executive Committee, Akkas Uddin Mollah and the Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mosleh Uddin Ahmed delivered speeches at the programme.