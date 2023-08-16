Shahjalal Islami Bank sues Regent Textile to recover Tk140cr loan

Stocks

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 09:44 pm

Related News

Shahjalal Islami Bank sues Regent Textile to recover Tk140cr loan

The bank’s Chattogram branch filed the case under the Money Loan Court Act, 2003

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 09:44 pm
Shahjalal Islami Bank sues Regent Textile to recover Tk140cr loan

Shahjalal Islami Bank has recently filed a case against the publicly listed Regent Textile Mills Limited to recover Tk139.5 crore it had lent to the textile miller.

The bank's Chattogram branch filed the case under the Money Loan Court Act, 2003.

Back in 2017, Regent Textile borrowed Tk80 crore at a 9% interest rate for 11 years, with a two-year moratorium. The company took the loan to build a new textile unit. But owing to a slump in its business, the company failed to pay instalments.

Seeking anonymity, a Shahjalal Islami Bank official said, "Regent Textile has not been paying the loan instalment for a long time. We issued several letters to recover the money but the company hasn't repaid."

Regent Textile's Managing Director Salman Habib could not be reached over phone as his mobile was switched off.

In April this year, US business conglomerate Wilmington Trust Company filed an application against the Chattogram-based Habib Group's Regent Textile and its 11 associates for liquidation due to non-payment of aircraft rentals.

Regent Textile got listed on the stock exchanges in 2015. It had raised Tk125 crore through selling 5 crore shares at Tk25 each, including Tk15 premium.

It failed to pay any dividend to the shareholders since the 2019-20 fiscal year and could not even publish the financial statements from the fiscal 2020-21.

Its shares are stuck on the floor price at Tk9.8 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Bangladesh / Top News

stocks / Shahjalal Islami Bank / Regent Textile

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

7h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

6h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

6h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

5h | TBS World
Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years