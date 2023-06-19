Shahjalal Islami Bank's former director declares to sell 25 lakh shares

Stocks

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 01:32 pm

Shahjalal Islami Bank&#039;s former director declares to sell 25 lakh shares

Shahjalal Islami Bank's former director Tofazzal Hossain declared he will sell 25 lakh shares out of his holdings at the prevailing market price in the secondary market of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). 

According to the DSE filing, he will sell this share within the next 30 days. At present he holds 1.56 crore shares of the bank.

Tofazzal Hossain was also the director of Fareast Finance and Takaful Islami Insurance.

On Monday, Shahjalal Islami Bank's shares were traded at Tk18.30 each at the DSE.

