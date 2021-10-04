Seven Rings Cement signs agreement to supply cement at Osmani Airport expansion project

Bangladeshi cement brand Seven Rings has recently signed an agreement with Beijing UrbanLConstruction Group Co Ltd (BUCG), to supply cement for the first phase of Sylhet Osmani International Airport expansion project. The Chinese company is implementing the project.

Seven Rings Cement's Chief Marketing Officer Gautam Chatterjee signed the agreement on behalf of the company while Head of Business Development and Technical Support Abu Haiath Md Thouhidur Rahman and other officials were present at the programme, said a press release.

Through the expansion project, a state-of-the-art terminal building, a cargo building, a modern ATC tower, a taxiway, a modern fire station will be set up at Osmani Airport.

The project will also include new boarding bridges, baggage handling systems, flight information display systems, separate substations for uninterrupted power supply, modern fire fighting systems, central air conditioning systems, world-class EDS systems, elevator, escalators, modern CC camera surveillance system, state-of-the-art fuel hydrant systems for Z-1 fuel supply, water treatment plants and drainage systems, voice control communications systems and voice recording radar systems.

Passenger capacity Osmani Airport will be increased from 6 lakh to 20 lakh following the expansion, the press release added.

Seven Rings is also supplying cement for the under-construction mega project Terminal 3 of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, country's biggest airport in Dhaka.

Seven Rings Cement's mother company Shun Shing Group has been in business operations in Bangladesh for more than three decades. Shun Shing Group has the biggest cement bag plant in Bangladesh which has a capacity to produce about 150 million bags per year, the press release further added.