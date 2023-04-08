Seminar on developing smart land ports held

As part of the government's commitment to building a Smart Bangladesh by 2041, a seminar titled "Towards Smart Land Ports" was held on Tuesday (4 April) at the head office of the Bangladesh Land Port Authority in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The event was aimed at developing the ports under the management of the Bangladesh Land Port Authority into smart ports, reads a press release.

State Minister of Shipping Ministry Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, attended the seminar as the chief guest.

Md Mustafa Kamal, secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, was also present as a special guest at the event.

Bangladesh Land Port Authority Chairman Md Alamgir (Grade-1) presented the keynote speech on the occasion, participated by the officials and heads of departments/organisations under the Ministry of Shipping.