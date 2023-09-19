Burimari land port shut for 6 days amid workers' strike

The workers' strike at the Burimari land port has brought import-export activities to a halt for the past six days, causing significant disruptions in trade.

The workers insist that payments must be made directly through labor handling contractors or their representatives rather than through intermediaries like 'Sardar'.

The workers argue that unless their demands are met, they will indefinitely cease all goods loading and unloading operations.

A huge traffic jam was created at the Burimari land port with goods-carrying trucks from both India and Bangladesh.

Goods-laden trucks arriving from India are not being unloaded, and congestion has spilled over into the land port yards and highways.

Earlier, on 12 September, land port workers clashed with Sardar's group over payment of wages and other issues.

Police used rubber bullets and tear gas to control the situation. Fifteen people, including two journalists, were injured during the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ullah formed a 5-member investigation committee on 16 September following the clash.

This committee, led by Additional District Magistrate Mahbubur Rahman, includes Lalmonirhat Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Farhad Imrul Kayes, Patgram Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nurul Islam, Patgram Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ferdous Wahid, and Burimari Land Port Authority Assistant Director (Traffic) Gias Uddin.

On 17 September, a delegation comprising ten general workers and the president of the C&F Agents Association Sayeduzzaman Sayed held discussions. Despite these talks, the workers rejected the proposal for loading, unloading and wage payment through mediators like Sardar and contractors. Consequently, the meeting concluded without a solution.

Sajjad Hossain, president of the Burimari Land Port unit of Sramik League, said that all workers at the Burimari land port would continue their strike until their demands were met.

Patgram Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nurul Islam said that no final decision has been reached yet.

No truck from India entered Bangladesh Tuesday due to the ongoing labor unrest, said Abdul Alim, deputy commissioner of Customs at Burimari land port.

"District officials and the UNO are actively working to resolve the matter, with hopes that a solution will be reached soon to restore normal operations at the Burimari land port," he said.

This labor unrest is not a recent development. Workers have repeatedly protested against labor intermediaries like Sardars for alleged misconduct, including failing to pay wages, payroll deductions, and not forming labor organisation committees through elections.