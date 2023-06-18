Seminar on democracy and secularism for gender equality held at Brac University

18 June, 2023, 10:55 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Peace Café at Brac University recently organised a seminar titled "Democracy and Secularism for Gender Equality" in collaboration with Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha (BNPS) and the Centre for Peace and Justice, Brac University (CPJ).

The seminar aimed to shed light on the crucial role of democracy and secularism in achieving gender equality in Bangladesh and beyond. Distinguished speakers and experts shared their insights on the subject, providing valuable perspectives to the participants, reads a press release.

The event was graced by notable figures including Shahnaz Sumi, Director of BNPS, Kaniz Fatema, Assistant Coordinator of BNPS, Dr. A.S.M Anwarullah Bhuiyan, Professor at the Department of Philosophy, Jahangirnagar University, Dr. Seuty Sabur, Assistant Professor at the Department of Economics and Social Science, Brac University, and Shahariar Sadat, Director of Legal and Academic Empowerment at CPJ, Brac University.

The seminar commenced with an introduction by Shahnaz Sumi, followed by a welcome speech from Tahmina Habiba, President of Peace Café, Brac University. Kaniz Fatema presented the concept paper of the seminar, outlining the key ideas and objectives.

Dr A S M Anwarullah Bhuiyan drew attention to the translation of the term "secularism" in Bangla, highlighting the inaccuracies and resulting misunderstandings surrounding its usage.

Dr Seuty Sabur emphasized the role of the state as a provider rather than an authority figure, stressing that democracy creates a space for everyone and that gender equality is not solely a concern for women.

Shahariar Sadat moderated an interactive question-and-answer session, encouraging participants to reflect on the meaning of living in a state, the significance of democracy, and the relationship between democracy, secularism, and equal citizenship.

The session concluded with a thought-provoking discussion, during which attendees actively engaged in the exchange of ideas. Tahsina Rahman, Joint Director of Student Life at Brac University, delivered the closing speech, summarising the key takeaways from the seminar.

