Secret Recipe launches flagship outlet at Ctg's GEC Circle

Premium flagship outlet of Malaysia's award-winning café chain Secret Recipe has started its operations at GEC Circle in Chattogram.

This is the 16th outlet of Secret Recipe.

The outlet has been inaugurated on Wednesday (2 November) afternoon.

World's best cakes, delicious food and verities of beverages will be available here.

In the presence of Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, chairman of Fair Group, the flagship outlet was inaugurated, reads a press release.

Chief Marketing Officer of Fair Group Mohammad Mesbah Uddin, Head of Business of Pepperoni Limited KSM Mohitul Bari and other officials of Fair Group were also present at the opening ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, KSM Mohitul Bari said, "Secret Recipe promised to provide maximum service by keeping premium taste and quality of service right in all outlets. In Chattogram, this will remain the same."

Customers will get 10% discount on whole cake and any food meal.

There is also the "Cake Mania" offer, where customers will get "buy 3 slices of cake and get 1 slice free". These offers are available for the opening ceremony.

Dine-in, takeaway and home delivery are available daily from 8am to 12pm.

International award-winning delicious cream cakes and cheesecakes, desserts are available, along with premium menu. In addition, there is a variety of coffee and soft drinks.