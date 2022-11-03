Secret Recipe launches flagship outlet at Ctg's GEC Circle

Corporates

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 06:54 pm

Related News

Secret Recipe launches flagship outlet at Ctg's GEC Circle

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 06:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Premium flagship outlet of Malaysia's award-winning café chain Secret Recipe has started its operations at GEC Circle in Chattogram.

This is the 16th outlet of Secret Recipe.

The outlet has been inaugurated on Wednesday (2 November) afternoon.

World's best cakes, delicious food and verities of beverages will be available here.

In the presence of Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, chairman of Fair Group, the flagship outlet was inaugurated, reads a press release.

Chief Marketing Officer of Fair Group Mohammad Mesbah Uddin, Head of Business of Pepperoni Limited KSM Mohitul Bari and other officials of Fair Group were also present at the opening ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, KSM Mohitul Bari said, "Secret Recipe promised to provide maximum service by keeping premium taste and quality of service right in all outlets. In Chattogram, this will remain the same."

Customers will get 10% discount on whole cake and any food meal.

There is also the "Cake Mania" offer, where customers will get "buy 3 slices of cake and get 1 slice free". These offers are available for the opening ceremony.

Dine-in, takeaway and home delivery are available daily from 8am to 12pm.

International award-winning delicious cream cakes and cheesecakes, desserts are available, along with premium menu. In addition, there is a variety of coffee and soft drinks.

Secret Recipe / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pay transparency might have some aggregate benefits, but it doesn’t mean everyone will benefit.

What to do if salary transparency has you feeling underpaid

10h | Pursuit
Umme Habiba. Sketch: TBS

Marine pollution in Bangladesh is impeding blue economy growth

10h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Settle, switch or give it some time. What is a better career move?

11h | Pursuit
The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

11h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

22h | Videos
Introducing KC Private Collection

Introducing KC Private Collection

23h | Videos
Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

1d | Videos
Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together