SBAC Bank signs MoU with ICAB

Corporates

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 08:24 pm

Related News

SBAC Bank signs MoU with ICAB

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 08:24 pm
SBAC Bank signs MoU with ICAB

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) recently signed a MoU on Documents Verifications System (DVS) at the bank's head office. 

Abdul Kadir Molla, chairman of the Board of Directors and Ziaur Rahman Zia FCA, Independent Director of the bank were present on the occasion, reads a press release.   

Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO (CC) of SBAC Bank and Md Shahadat Hossain FCA, president of ICAB signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Md Nurul Azim, deputy managing director; Mohammad Asadul Haque, SEVP and head of treasury; Md Masoodur Rahman FCA, head of ICCD; Md Mokaddess Ali FCS, EVP and Company Secretary; Md Abdul Mannan, EVP and head of Credit; Asif Khan, EVP and head Corporate Banking; Mannan Bapari (FCMA), SVP and CFO; Mohammad Shafiul Azam, SVP & head of Cards, of SBAC Bank, council members of ICAB along with other senior officials of both the organisation were present at the signing ceremony. 

Under this agreement SBAC will get access to use Documents Verification System (DVS) for verifying the authenticity of audited financial statements of different entities. 

SBAC Bank / ICAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

11h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

Now | Videos
Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

28m | Videos
Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

1h | Videos
Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 