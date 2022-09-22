SBAC Bank signs MoU with ICAB

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) recently signed a MoU on Documents Verifications System (DVS) at the bank's head office.

Abdul Kadir Molla, chairman of the Board of Directors and Ziaur Rahman Zia FCA, Independent Director of the bank were present on the occasion, reads a press release.

Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO (CC) of SBAC Bank and Md Shahadat Hossain FCA, president of ICAB signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md Nurul Azim, deputy managing director; Mohammad Asadul Haque, SEVP and head of treasury; Md Masoodur Rahman FCA, head of ICCD; Md Mokaddess Ali FCS, EVP and Company Secretary; Md Abdul Mannan, EVP and head of Credit; Asif Khan, EVP and head Corporate Banking; Mannan Bapari (FCMA), SVP and CFO; Mohammad Shafiul Azam, SVP & head of Cards, of SBAC Bank, council members of ICAB along with other senior officials of both the organisation were present at the signing ceremony.

Under this agreement SBAC will get access to use Documents Verification System (DVS) for verifying the authenticity of audited financial statements of different entities.