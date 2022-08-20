Sarwar Hossain new Independent Director of Simtex board

Major General (retd) Sarwar Hossain has been appointed as the new Independent Director in the Board of Directors of Simtex Industries Limited effective from 17 August.

The recruitment followed the resignation of Akram Hossain as the Independent Director of the board, reads a press release.

The Board of Directors also elected Major General (retd) Sarwar Hossain as the new chairman of the Board of Directors of Simtex Industries Limited in place of Lt Col Md Anisur Rahman (Retd.).

The changes have been duly approved by the Board of Directors of Simtex Industries Limited in its meeting held on Wednesday, the release added.

