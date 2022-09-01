Terminated Simtex chairman allegedly attack factory

A group of miscreants, led by Lt Col (retd) Anisur Rahman, recently terminated chairman of Savar-based textile factory Simtex Industries, allegedly attacked the factory in Birulia's Khagan area around 4pm on Wednesday and fired bullets randomly.

Floor-in-Incharge of the factory Ripon Sheikh was shot and Production Manager Srinivasa Rao Tallori and driver Jahangir Alam were severely wounded in the incident. They were later taken to Enam Medical College Hospital and Savar Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

"The board of directors of the company in a meeting on 17 August terminated Anisur Raman from the chairman's post on charges of various irregularities. It appointed Sarwar Hossain, a retired major general, as the new chairman. But the former chairman could not accept his loss of position," a senior official of Simtex, seeking anonymity, told The Business Standard.

"On Wednesday, a microbus carrying Anisur Rahman and some 15-20 armed people forcibly entered the factory and tried to take the administrative office over. When factory staff made an attempt to obstruct them, they started firing bullets."

On information, police came to the spot and detained eight, including former chairman Anisur Rahman, the official said. "A 7.65mm pistol and five rounds of bullet, 5 shotguns and 37 rounds of shotgun shells were recovered from them," he added, citing the police.

Some officials of an Uttara-based security company named DGS Security Service helped Anisur Rahman carry out the occurrence, the factory's senior official said.

Simtex Industries' Head of Corporate Affairs Md Jahid Mahmud on Wednesday night filed a lawsuit with the Savar Model Police Station over the incident.

Apart from the eight detainees, DGS Security Service Managing Director Md Masud, its Protocol Officers Sultan, Shahinur Islam Suvo and other seven to eight unknown people were made accused, Jahid Mahmud told TBS.

Savar Model Police stonewalled the media.

Dhaka District Superintendent of Police Md Asaduzzaman did not also receive any call.