Samsung’s ‘Jomjomat Khushir Haat’ Eid campaign goes live with exciting offers

Corporates

Press Release
06 June, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 10:47 pm

Related News

Samsung’s ‘Jomjomat Khushir Haat’ Eid campaign goes live with exciting offers

Press Release
06 June, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 10:47 pm
Samsung’s ‘Jomjomat Khushir Haat’ Eid campaign goes live with exciting offers

With Eid-ul-Azha right around the corner, Samsung brings amazing offers under the new campaign on its refrigerator, television, and washing machine models. 

Through the cashback offer, customers can avail up to Tk9,000, Tk11,000 and Tk8,000 on the refrigerator, television and washing machine models, respectively, reads a press release. 

In the exchange offer, Samsung is also providing up to Tk23,000 on refrigerators, up to Tk20,000 on televisions and up to Tk5,500 on washing machines. Besides, price for Samsung's 700litre RS72 Side By Side  refrigerator and washing machine WA13J5 has significantly dropped from Tk175,900 to Tk149,000 and Tk63,900 to Tk55,900, respectively. 

Also, by purchasing a 43-inch BU8000 TV, consumers will get Tk11,000  discount for taking Eid celebrations to the next level. 

On top of these amazing offers, upon purchasing refrigerators, customers will get an amazing 8 item gift box comprising of food storage boxes and 2 water gallons. All throughout the campaign, Samsung is offering home delivery, installation and home service without any charge! Additionally, customers can make use of this campaign and pay conveniently through EMI for up to 36 months (in selective models). 
 
Shahriar Bin Lutfor, head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Samsung is delighted to bring a new campaign ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. We hope customers will be able to avail the incredible range of offers and experience the world-class innovation in technology that Samsung has to offer."
 
Customers can visit Samsung's authorized stores or order online to purchase any of their desired Samsung products like refrigerator, tv, washing machine, microwave, air conditioner, air purifier and more. 
 

Samsung

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends of 2023

7h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

10h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

3h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

5h | TBS SPORTS
Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

5h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage