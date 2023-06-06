Samsung’s ‘Jomjomat Khushir Haat’ Eid campaign goes live with exciting offers

With Eid-ul-Azha right around the corner, Samsung brings amazing offers under the new campaign on its refrigerator, television, and washing machine models.

Through the cashback offer, customers can avail up to Tk9,000, Tk11,000 and Tk8,000 on the refrigerator, television and washing machine models, respectively, reads a press release.

In the exchange offer, Samsung is also providing up to Tk23,000 on refrigerators, up to Tk20,000 on televisions and up to Tk5,500 on washing machines. Besides, price for Samsung's 700litre RS72 Side By Side refrigerator and washing machine WA13J5 has significantly dropped from Tk175,900 to Tk149,000 and Tk63,900 to Tk55,900, respectively.

Also, by purchasing a 43-inch BU8000 TV, consumers will get Tk11,000 discount for taking Eid celebrations to the next level.

On top of these amazing offers, upon purchasing refrigerators, customers will get an amazing 8 item gift box comprising of food storage boxes and 2 water gallons. All throughout the campaign, Samsung is offering home delivery, installation and home service without any charge! Additionally, customers can make use of this campaign and pay conveniently through EMI for up to 36 months (in selective models).



Shahriar Bin Lutfor, head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Samsung is delighted to bring a new campaign ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. We hope customers will be able to avail the incredible range of offers and experience the world-class innovation in technology that Samsung has to offer."



Customers can visit Samsung's authorized stores or order online to purchase any of their desired Samsung products like refrigerator, tv, washing machine, microwave, air conditioner, air purifier and more.

