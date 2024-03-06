Samsung records 18-year dominance in global TV market

06 March, 2024, 12:30 pm
Samsung records 18-year dominance in global TV market

Samsung Electronics has ranked the number one television worldwide, according to market research firm Omdia.

The South Korean tech giant has reinforced its status as the industry leader since 2006, an unprecedented accomplishment, by incorporating the most advanced technologies to produce cutting-edge televisions, reads a press release.

Samsung's success is largely attributed to its strategic focus on premium and large-screen TV categories, driven by QLED and OLED models. Since its launch in 2017, Samsung's QLED TV lineup, including the latest Neo QLED models, has performed extraordinary and taken a significant share in Samsung TV's topline number.

"We are really encouraged by such recognition since this boosts our spirit to keep working with innovation and excellence. We hope to continue to be a pioneer in introducing exclusive TV viewing experiences to customers," Director and Head of Business – Consumer Electronics Division at Samsung Electronics Bangladesh Branch, Shahriar Bin Lutfor said about the milestone.

Samsung TV, being the first & only TV Superbrand in Bangladesh, offers a range of sizes & models in each segment it operates. Amongst global brands, Samsung TV's outlet coverage is also astounding.

Samsung asserts notable leadership in the premium TV sector – especifically for TVs over 75 inches and priced above US$2,500. The company has recorded an impressive 60.5% market share in terms of sales for TVs priced over US$2,500, while also maintaining a lead with 33.9% sales share for TVs over 75 inches.

At CES 2024, Samsung unveiled the groundbreaking NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, heralding the start of the AI Screen Era. The advancement in chipsets and capabilities is set to redefine the smart TV domain, integrating sophisticated AI powered by Tizen OS to establish AI screens as the centre of smart home innovation.

Also, 2024 is shaping up to be another year of significant innovation for Samsung. With advancements in processors and AI features, Samsung is on course to further transform home entertainment and set new benchmarks in the TV industry.

