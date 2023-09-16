Saif Ullah Kowchar becomes the new DMD of City Bank

City Bank's Head of Internal Control and Compliance, Saif Ullah Kowchar was promoted to the position of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) by the bank's board last week.

He was working as a Senior Executive Vice President of the same bank prior to this.

Saif joined City Bank in 2019 and made significant contributions to establishing a robust Risk-Based Internal Audit (RBIA) culture in the bank, reads a press release.

Saif has more than 22 years of multifunctional and multi-geographic experience, working at Citibank N.A. (Bangladesh and the Philippines), Pacific BD Telecom Ltd and KPMG (Bangladesh and Qatar) prior to joining City Bank.

Saif is a fellow chartered accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and an associate chartered accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).