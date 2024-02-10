Reunion of IU Public Administration Dept held

The first alumni reunion of Public Administration Department of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia was held at its campus amid festivity and reminiscence.

A two day-long event brought a festive atmosphere in the campus that started on Friday and concluded on Saturday, reads a press release.

The programme started with Lalon Evening, Pitha Utshab and Cultural Evening at Mir Mosharraf Hosain academic building on Friday.

The second day started with a colorful procession that brought out from in front of its academic building and ended at Birsrheshtha Hamidur Rahman Auditorium after parading the main roads of the campus.

Over a thousand former and present students joined the procession joyfully.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there where Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shaikh Abdus Salam addressed as the chief guest of the event. Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mahbubur Rahman and Treasurer Professor Dr Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan spoke there as special guests under the presidency of Chairman of the department Professor Dr Fakrul Islam.

Among others, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Nasim Banu of Bangladesh Open University, Professor Dr AKM Motinur Rahman of Public Administration Department and Dr Md Lutfor Rahman of the same department were present there.

After that, a cultural event was held where the famous music band Chirkut performed.