Renaissance, Le Méridien hotels distribute food among underprivileged children

Marriott International Hotels - Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel & Le Méridien Dhaka - provided 100 lunch boxes to the underprivileged children in a CSR event titled - "Spirit to Serve" at the capital's Khilkhet area on 17 November on the occasion of "Global Customer Appreciation Week 2022".

The hotels got combined and provided 100 lunch boxes to the children and they had lunch together.

Marriott International associates around the world dedicate a day to serving their local communities, where they do businesses.

From Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, Associate Director of Human Resources Roni Kumar Khan, Director of Sales & Marketing Syed Yameen Huq and on behalf of Le Meridien Dhaka, Sami Al Hossen- Sr. Executive HR & Rezwanul Alam- Sales Manager - were present during this CSR activity.