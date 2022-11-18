Renaissance, Le Méridien hotels distribute food among underprivileged children

Corporates

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 04:23 pm

Related News

Renaissance, Le Méridien hotels distribute food among underprivileged children

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 04:23 pm
Renaissance, Le Méridien hotels distribute food among underprivileged children

Marriott International Hotels - Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel & Le Méridien Dhaka - provided 100 lunch boxes to the underprivileged children in a CSR event titled - "Spirit to Serve" at the capital's Khilkhet area on 17 November on the occasion of "Global Customer Appreciation Week 2022". 

The hotels got combined and provided 100 lunch boxes to the children and they had lunch together. 

Marriott International associates around the world dedicate a day to serving their local communities, where they do businesses.

From Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, Associate Director of Human Resources Roni Kumar Khan, Director of Sales & Marketing Syed Yameen Huq and on behalf of Le Meridien Dhaka, Sami Al Hossen- Sr. Executive HR & Rezwanul Alam- Sales Manager - were present during this CSR activity.

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan / Le Meridian Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

5h | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

3h | Panorama
Wryneck sunning on electric cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Migratory Wryneck: ‘Must wander on through hopes and fears’ 

2h | Panorama
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

17m | Videos
How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

1h | Videos
Health benefits of honey

Health benefits of honey

22h | Videos
How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday