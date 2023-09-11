Try the flavours of Brazil at Le Méridien

From football players to musicians, to food, Brazil has long been a wondrous place that keeps giving. However, Brazilian cuisine has always been overshadowed in the food scene; especially in the Asian food scene. Asia is a food-rich region as it is, and unless there's a heavy North American influence, it's very hard to break into the market here.

To give Dhaka residents a taste of the food, Le Méridien Dhaka has organised a Brazilian Food Festival from 7 September to 16 September. Brazilian ambassador H E Paulo Fernando Dias Feres was present at the opening ceremony.

Though Brazilian steakhouses, with their iconic red and green stop-and-go meat service, have earned their place in the spotlight, it's important to recognise that traditional Brazilian cuisine offers a rich and diverse culinary landscape.

Brazilian food reflects a tapestry of influences, drawing inspiration from Portuguese and African culinary traditions. Within this vibrant South American nation, there's a wide range of delights to discover.

Executive Chef Jesus Nino and Chef De Cuisine Cristiano Marrosu thoughtfully crafted the menu to ease Dhaka residents into the true flavours of Brazil.

There were plenty of protein items to accompany a variety of salads, side dishes, breads and desserts. We tried the fish, meat and dessert items.

Fish

Photo: Shovy Zibran

Moqueca Baiana comes highly recommended by both chefs. It is something they think can be a big hit in Bangladesh. A fish stew made with tomatoes and long beans, it is the mild sauce makes it a rather tasty dish. With a side of salad, this one is a must-try.

Photo: Collected

The creamy prawn stew is another dish that comes highly recommended and it doesn't disappoint. Paired with some potato salad and bread, this dish truly represents Brazil.

Meat

Photo: Tanmoy Sutradhar

It's not a Brazilian food fest unless there's BBQ and Latest Recipe, The buffet restaurant in Le Méridien, didn't disappoint. Churrasco, Costela, and Picanha are the ones we tried. Carefully picked by the chefs, the meat on display was top quality.

Served medium done, the items give you the opportunity to really taste the meat and the well-balanced seasoning. Coming from a person who likes medium rare, this medium-cooked meat was something I enjoyed. Paired with some salad and extra salt and pepper (we are Bangalis after all), all the BBQ items are worth a try.

Dessert

Photo: Tanmoy Sutradhar

After getting the meat sweats from the BBQ, we ventured onto the dessert counter. We enjoyed the savoury dishes so much that my coworker and I had little room left for dessert.

So, amongst all the items that were on display, we could taste only one item and both of us reached for the Brigadeiro.

It's the cupcake shape that intrigued me the most, and I really wanted to see what it tastes like. While the original Brigadeiro recipe contains eggs, these days it is made with three simple ingredients: condensed milk, butter, and cocoa powder.

The thick mixture is then rolled into balls and covered in sprinkles, desiccated coconut etc. And while chocolate and coconut remain the staple flavours, ours were plain chocolate and it was delectable.

Brazilian food is definitely something to look out for and the Brazilian Food Fest is the place to experience it. With highly qualified chefs curating the menu to give everyone an authentic taste of Brazil, it's not an event to miss out on. It will cost Tk7,750 per person and they also have a BOGO (buy 1, get 1) offer with selective banks.