Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel Le Méridien Dhaka host Marriott's Road to Give 2022

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 01:29 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel and Le Méridien Dhaka jointly hosted Marriott's Road to Give 2022 programme.

The event took place on Thursday (24 November) at Justice Shahabuddin Park, Gulshan 2, Dhaka with the presence of almost 300 participants from both hotels, said a press release. 

Marriott International's Run to Give returned under the new name of Road to Give, offering more inclusivity for all types of movement. Beyond simply running, Road to Give allows Marriott International associates to move in different ways to support charitable organisations in our local communities. Road to Give 2022 is one of Marriott International's high-key events within Asia Pacific.

General Managers and Head of the Departments along with other associates of both hotels were present during the event. Registration fee was mandatory for all full-time associates. The fund raised from registration fee has been donated to charity organisations like orphanage and old age home for underprivileged people.

Twelve Clothing sponsored "Road to Give" Branded T-shirts for the participants. Praava Health associated as the healthcare partner and provided all kind of medical supports with a medical booth, doctor and nurse. Care Nutrition Ltd. provided their Juicee+ & Energy Tasty saline during the programme as nutrition partner with a sampling booth. Pepsi sponsored beverages for this event. All the winners received certificates along with exciting gifts sponsored by Eternal Ceramics.

