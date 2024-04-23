Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel wins two prestigious awards at CLS Conference in Bengaluru for outstanding performance in 2023

Corporates

23 April, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 01:56 pm

Related News

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel wins two prestigious awards at CLS Conference in Bengaluru for outstanding performance in 2023

23 April, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 01:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel has received two prestigious awards at the CLS Conference in Bengaluru for outstanding performance in 2023.

On behalf of the hotel, our Hotel Manager, Md Al Amin, accepted the award for the "Highest Guest Experience Index" in South Asia and the "Highest Year-on-Year Growth in Catering Revenue" across all South Asian hotels in the premium segment for the year 2023.

The distinguished presence of senior leadership of Marriott Asia Pacific such as Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President of Operations Asia Pacific, alongside Ranju Alex, Area Vice President of South Asia, Sachin Mylavarapu, Senior Area Director of Operations South Asia, and Himanshu Taneja, Area Director of Operations for South & East India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, magnified the significance of this moment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel expresses its deepest appreciation to its guests, whose loyalty and support have been instrumental in reaching these significant milestones. The hotel also extends heartfelt gratitude to its entire team for their unwavering dedication, tireless effort, and exceptional teamwork, which have been key to achieving such prestigious recognition. With these accolades, the hotel is motivated to aim for even higher achievements in the future, continuing to set benchmarks in the hospitality industry.

 

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

5h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

6h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

20h | In Focus
Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

34m | Videos
About 82 million tons of plastic waste is generated in Brazil

About 82 million tons of plastic waste is generated in Brazil

1h | Videos
The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

2h | Videos
BRTA implements permanent e-driving licenses

BRTA implements permanent e-driving licenses

3h | Videos