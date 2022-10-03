Rangs Electronics opens new showroom at Pallabi 

Rangs Electronics opens new showroom at Pallabi 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rangs Electronics Ltd has inaugurated its new showroom at Pallabi which is the biggest official store of "Sony" and "LG" brand in Mirpur area. 

It is equipped with latest Sony BRAVIA XR OLED, Google TV, ALPHA camera, lens and accessories, home audio and video systems, reads a press release. 

It is also equipped with latest LG official OLED, NanoCell, 4K UHD LED TV, refrigerator, NeoChef microwave oven, washing machine and water puricare. 

Being committed to provide best quality and official electronics appliances; trustworthy after sales service under same umbrella, other renowned brands like Electrolux, Kelvinator, Rangs, Kenstar will also be available there.

On the occasion of the launching, there are exclusive discount offers and free gifts. 

Rangs Vice Chairperson Sachimi Hussain inaugurated the showroom along with other high officials from marketing and sales department on Sunday (2 October). 

Rangs Electronics Ltd is one of the trusted electronics appliances distributors and dealing business with goodwill, success and trust for last 40 years. This event has been organised by following the human health and safety measures. 
 

