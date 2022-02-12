Chairman of Rangs Group of Companies passes away

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Akhter Hussain, founder and chairman of Rangs Group of Companies has breathed his last on Friday (11 February) at about 11:50am at the age of 72 years. 

His first Namaz-e-Janaza was held at the Gulshan Azad Mosque after Asr prayers while the second Namaz-e-Janaza at his village home at Khaokhir in Nalchity upazila of Jhalokathi district, said a press release.

Akhter left behind his wife, a son, a daughter, grandchildren, friends and family. 

Akhter was widely known for his inspiring leadership, kind-hearted welcoming persona and as a leading entrepreneur in his field. 

He was one of the forerunners who actively worked for the exceptional growth of the electronic industry in Bangladesh. 

Well-wishers mourned his death and Rangs family paid tribute to his departed soul.

