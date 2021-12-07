Rangs-Mahindra organises service campaign ‘Care-Fest’

Corporates

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 05:57 pm

Related News

Rangs-Mahindra organises service campaign ‘Care-Fest’

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 05:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rangs Motors Limited has launched "Rangs-Mahindra Care-fest" with Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, an Indian multinational automotive manufacturing corporation, to strengthen relationships with existing and potential customers of Bangladesh.

The campaign began on 4 December and will continue till 11 December, in all the branches and authorised service centres of Ranks Motors Workshop Limited, a subsidiary of Rangs Motors Limited, said a press release on Tuesday (7 December). 

Satyajit Saha, executive director of Rangs Motors Limited, inaugurated the event.

He said, "Customer satisfaction and loyalty are the core pillars of our business. I firmly believe that this campaign will help us to increase customer satisfaction and strengthen our relationship."

According to the media release, the company offers discounts on labour charges and spare parts, and for spare parts dealers.

Attendees will be given benefits of free health check-up facilities, sports, kid's drawing competitions, and tree-planting programmes. 

Robin Kumar Das, country director of Mahindra Bangladesh, Shaiful Islam, CFO and secretary of Rangs Group were also present at the event.

Rangs / Rangs Motors Ltd / Care fest / Rangs-Mahindra

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

8h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

57m | Videos
Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

1h | Videos
Bhabna talks about her new movie

Bhabna talks about her new movie

1h | Videos
Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh
Economy

Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh