Rangs-Mahindra organises service campaign ‘Care-Fest’

Rangs Motors Limited has launched "Rangs-Mahindra Care-fest" with Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, an Indian multinational automotive manufacturing corporation, to strengthen relationships with existing and potential customers of Bangladesh.

The campaign began on 4 December and will continue till 11 December, in all the branches and authorised service centres of Ranks Motors Workshop Limited, a subsidiary of Rangs Motors Limited, said a press release on Tuesday (7 December).

Satyajit Saha, executive director of Rangs Motors Limited, inaugurated the event.

He said, "Customer satisfaction and loyalty are the core pillars of our business. I firmly believe that this campaign will help us to increase customer satisfaction and strengthen our relationship."

According to the media release, the company offers discounts on labour charges and spare parts, and for spare parts dealers.

Attendees will be given benefits of free health check-up facilities, sports, kid's drawing competitions, and tree-planting programmes.

Robin Kumar Das, country director of Mahindra Bangladesh, Shaiful Islam, CFO and secretary of Rangs Group were also present at the event.