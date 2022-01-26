LG, Rangs announce user experience campaign for PuriCare Water Purifiers

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 05:22 pm

LG Electronics in Bangladesh and Rangs Electronics Limited collaboratively announced a new User Experience Campaign in Bangladesh that will allow consumers to experience the new LG PuriCare Water Purifier, on a trial basis. 

The trial period is 10 days long, after which users may keep the product by completing the payment, said a press release.

Managing director of LG Electronics in Bangladesh Peter Ko and managing director of Rangs Electronics Limited Ekram Hussain announced on Wednesday (25 January) the launching of the campaign which will continue until further notice.  

Peter Ko said, "LG Puricare Water Purifier devices are equipped with many unique features and services that ensure safe and pure drinking water for the consumers. The device is designed to ensure that impurities are removed without compromising the taste, thus giving users the best option to have pure and hygienic water throughout the year,"

"We are extremely pleased to provide our consumers in Bangladesh with this exciting new product."

The LG Puricare Water Purifier comes in three different SKUs and is available at three different price points. 

The WW140NP comes for 25,990 BDT; WW151NP for 29,990 BDT; and WW172EP costs 37,990 BDT. 

The units can be found in the retail outlets of Rangs Electronics across the country. 

Users can avail of the campaign offer by calling 09678545454 or by visiting the nearest Rangs Electronics Ltd. showroom.

