Pubali Bank signs MoU with Sikder Resort and Villas

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pubali Bank Limited and Sikder Resort and Villas has been signed recently at the bank's head office.

Ashim Kumar Roy, General Manager and Head of Cards of Pubali Bank Limited and Md Ashiqur Rahman, Head of Sales and Marketing of Sikder Resort and Villas signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the bank. Md Helal Uddin, General Manager of ICT Operation Division, Endra Mohan Sutradhar and Ajuba Khandaker- General Managers of Software Development Division of Pubali Bank Limited along with Senior Officials from both organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.