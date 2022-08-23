Project Supporting Host and Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals Communities gets implementation agreement 

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 05:01 pm

An implementation agreement (IA) of the project "Supporting Host and Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals Communities (SHFDMNC)" was signed on Monday (22 August) between the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) and GIZ.

MoDMR Secretary Kamrul Hasan, German Ambassador Achim Tröster  and GIZ Country Director Dr Andreas Kuck were present at the signing ceremony, reads a press release.

The Project is budgeted at Tk125.18 crore, and its duration is from July 2019 to June 2023. 

The Project is being implemented in Teknaf, Ukhiya, Ramu and Moheshkhali Upazillas of Cox's Bazar district. 

The Project is financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by GIZ. 

The project is working on several fronts that include expanding the livelihoods of the host communities whose income opportunities have come under severe strain due to the Rohingya crisis. 

The Project offers mental health support for the affected host and Rohingya communities, conflict mitigation, and capacity building of state and non-state actors. 

Kamrul Hasan stated that he was aware of the important work GIZ had been doing to alleviate the hardship of the host communities and forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals. 

Ambassador Achim Tröster stated that "I do express my great appreciation for the continued support the Government and the people of Bangladesh have been extending to approx. 1 million Rohingya. We are aware that this crisis is putting additional strain on your economy and society. Amidst our own ongoing efforts to give protection to 2 million refugees and political asylum seekers in Germany plus an additional number of more than 850,000 refugees from the Ukraine in our country, Germany remains at your side to provide humanitarian and development assistance to the host and Rohingya communities". 

Andreas Kuck pointed out that "depending on the agreement between the German and Bangladeshi government, we are ready to continue our work together with the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief as well as specialized NGOs. We will do this in a holistic approach to bring out for both, the host and Rohingya communities, tangible, and durable benefits". 

Government officials representing different ministries, German Embassy and GIZ officials attended the signing ceremony.

Rohingya / GIZ

