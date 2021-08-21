Prime Bank organises tree plantation program on National Mourning Day

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 07:29 pm

Prime Bank organises tree plantation program on National Mourning Day

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 07:29 pm
Prime Bank organises tree plantation program on National Mourning Day

Prime Bank has organized a tree plantation program as part of observance of the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day. 

Hassan O. Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, along with the senior management officials planted different varieties of saplings at Purbachal Model Town on August 21, 2021, said a press release.

Faisal Rahman, Additional Managing Director, ANM Mahfuz, Deputy Managing Directors and Shams A. Muhaimin and other senior management officials were present. 

The bank has undertaken a number of activities throughout the month of August as a part of the observance of National Mourning Day, 

