Prime Bank partners with Adventure Dhaka to ensure employees enjoy 'Prime Payroll' benefits

Prime Bank Japan Desk has recently signed a 'Prime Payroll' agreement with Adventure Dhaka Ltd.

Adventure Dhaka is a subsidiary of Adventure Inc, the largest online travel agency in Japan, reads a press release.

Under this payroll agreement, the employees of Adventure Dhaka will be eligible for privileged rates on consumer loans and credit cards while enjoying exciting payroll benefits from the other consumer banking products of Prime Bank.

In presence of Faisal Rahman, CBO and AMD, Nazeem A Choudhury, DMD, Mahbub Mursalin, head of Japan Desk of Prime Bank, the agreement was signed by Mamur Ahmed, head of Consumer Sales of Prime Bank, and Shigeyuki Hamamoto, managing director of Adventure Dhaka Ltd, on behalf of their respective organisations.

The other top officials from both organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.