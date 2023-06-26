Prime Bank gets approval to issue Tk300cr subordinated bond

Stocks

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 06:43 pm

Related News

Prime Bank gets approval to issue Tk300cr subordinated bond

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 06:43 pm
Prime Bank gets approval to issue Tk300cr subordinated bond

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed Prime Bank Limited to issue subordinated bond worth Tk300 crore to meet its Tier-2 capital base.

The commission approved the proposal in a meeting in its office premises on Monday (26 June), it said in a press release.

The bond will be a non-convertible, unsecured, fully redeemable, floating rate subordinated bond in which the range of coupon rates will be 6% to 10%.

The private sector lender would strengthen its Tier-2 capital base with the collected money, according to the release.

The bond will be issued among institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals through private placement at a face value of Tk1 crore per unit.

The UCB Investment will act as the Trustee of the bond while Prime Bank Investment Ltd will be an Arranger.

The bond will also enlist with the Alternative Trading Board (ATB) of the stock exchanges.

Prime Bank Limited / Bond / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

11h | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

9h | Panorama
Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

2h | TBS Stories
Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

6m | TBS World
New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

6h | TBS World
Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month