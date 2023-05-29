Prime Bank shareholders approve 17.5% cash dividend

29 May, 2023, 09:35 pm
Prime Bank Limited has announced a 17.5% cash dividend for the year 2022. 

The announcement was made during the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Prime Bank Limited which was held virtually on Sunday (28 May), reads a press release. 

Board of directors, independent directors, auditors, observers, and high officials of the bank were present during the AGM.

The AGM was chaired by Tanjil Chowdhury, chairman of the board of directors. 

Former chairman Azam J Chowdhury, vice chairmen Md Shahadat Hossain and Nazma Haque, Executive Committee Chairman Imran Khan, Audit Committee Chairman Anwaruddin Chowdhury, Risk Management Committee Chairman Zaeem Ahmed, and Managing Director and CEO Hassan O Rashid were present during the meeting. Company Secretary Tanvir Siddiqui conducted the AGM.

The shareholders of Prime Bank Limited declared a 17.5% cash dividend and approved the Financial Statement of the bank for the year 2022 along with adoption of Director's Report & Audited Financials, appointment and reappointment of directors, statutory auditor, and compliance auditor.

