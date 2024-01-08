Prime Bank partners with Syngenta Bangladesh to promote agri-finance

Prime Bank PLC, a leading private commercial bank, and Syngenta Bangladesh Limited has joined hands to ease financing to farmers and agricultural input sellers.

Under this agreement, Prime Bank and Syngenta Bangladesh will work together to increase crop production by extending credit facility to farmers and agricultural input sellers, reads a press release.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Imtiaz Ahmed Chowdhury, sales director of Syngenta Bangladesh Limited, exchanged the agreement documents on behalf of their respective organisations at Prime Bank head office in Dhaka, recently.

Senior officials from both organisations were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.