Prime Bank partners with Syngenta Bangladesh to promote agri-finance

Corporates

Press Release
08 January, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 05:36 pm

Related News

Prime Bank partners with Syngenta Bangladesh to promote agri-finance

Press Release
08 January, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 05:36 pm
Prime Bank partners with Syngenta Bangladesh to promote agri-finance

Prime Bank PLC, a leading private commercial bank, and Syngenta Bangladesh Limited has joined hands to ease financing to farmers and agricultural input sellers. 

Under this agreement, Prime Bank and Syngenta Bangladesh will work together to increase crop production by extending credit facility to farmers and agricultural input sellers, reads a press release.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Imtiaz Ahmed Chowdhury, sales director of Syngenta Bangladesh Limited, exchanged the agreement documents on behalf of their respective organisations at Prime Bank head office in Dhaka, recently. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Senior officials from both organisations were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.

Prime Bank Limited / Syngenta Bangladesh Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Say goodbye to mosquitoes with Xiaomi Mijia Smart Mosquito Repellent

6h | Brands
According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

10h | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

1h | Videos
Heavyweights' surprise defeat to independents

Heavyweights' surprise defeat to independents

2h | Videos
Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

5h | Videos
Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

7h | Videos