Prime Bank PLC. Partners with Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh

Corporates

18 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
18 December, 2023, 04:15 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank PLC., a leading private commercial bank has recently announced a strategic partnership with Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh at Prime Bank head office premises in Dhaka.

Truefitt and Hill is a premium barbershop that has been recognized as the finest traditional gentlemen's barber and perfumer in London, providing discerning gentlemen with the best in grooming for over 200 years. Truefitt and Hill is also the world's oldest barbershop, certified by World Guinness Book 2000. 

Under this partnership, Prime Bank Monarch (Priority Banking) Customers will enjoy 10% discount on any item(s) purchased to the amount equal or above BDT 7,000, an average of 20% Savings on Service upgrade from Classic to Royal Service, yearly membership extension by two months (Royal and Classic Membership Privileges) from Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Mahira Husain Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Tamanna Quadry, Executive Vice President & Head of Priority Banking of Prime Bank and other senior officials from both organisations were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.

 

Prime Bank Limited / Truefitt and Hill Bangladesh

