Presidency University's organizes Language Quiz Competition

Photo: Courtesy

Presidency University, a house of academic excellence, annually organizes the 'Language Quiz Competition' to commemorate the significance of 'International Mother Language Day' and 'Shaheed Day.'

The competition is a tribute to the sacrifice made by Bangali students, who gave their blood to establish the right of their mother tongue on 21st February 1952. This event not only pays homage to the historic struggle for linguistic rights but also serves as a platform to foster linguistic diversity and appreciation among the students.

Significance of International Mother Language Day:

International Mother Language Day, observed on 21st February every year, was established by the United Nations to promote linguistic and cultural diversity worldwide. This day recognizes the importance of preserving and celebrating one's mother tongue as an essential element of cultural identity. By organizing the Language Quiz Competition on this day, Presidency University seeks to amplify the significance of linguistic diversity and the historical importance of the sacrifices made by those who fought for their mother tongue.

Objective of the Language Quiz Competition:

The primary objective of the Language Quiz Competition is to ignite consciousness about the historical events surrounding International Mother Language Day and Shaheed Day. By engaging students in a friendly yet competitive environment, the university aims to instill a deep appreciation for linguistic diversity and the cultural richness associated with various languages. The competition serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made in the past and encourages students to value and preserve their own languages.

Impact of the Competition:

Cultural Awareness: The Language Quiz Competition plays a crucial role in enhancing cultural awareness among the student community. Participants learn about the diverse linguistic landscape and the historical struggles that have shaped the linguistic rights we enjoy today.

Unity in Diversity: The competition brings together students from different linguistic backgrounds, igniting a sense of unity in diversity. It promotes mutual respect and understanding, breaking down language barriers and promoting a harmonious coexistence of various cultures within the university.

Preservation of Heritage: By celebrating and promoting linguistic diversity, the Language Quiz Competition contributes to the preservation of cultural heritage. Students are motivated to embrace and safeguard their languages, ensuring the continuity of cultural traditions for future generations.

Presidency University's Language Quiz Competition stands as a symbol of cultural appreciation and linguistic diversity. By commemorating International Mother Language Day through this event, the university not only pays homage to the past but also shapes the future by nurturing a generation of individuals who value and celebrate their linguistic heritage. The competition's impact extends beyond the campus, creating ripples of awareness and appreciation for linguistic diversity in the broader community. In essence, this annual event serves as a powerful tool to the enduring significance of language in shaping our cultural identity.