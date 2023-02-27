Premier Bank organises workshop on agent banking, roles & responsibilities of branches

27 February, 2023, 06:45 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The Premier Bank Limited has organised a three-day workshop on "Scope of Agent Banking Business and Roles & Responsibilities of Branches" for the Branch Managers recently at the Learning, Training and Development Centre (LTDC) of the bank's head office. 

M Reazul Karim, managing director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the workshop while Md Abul Bashar, executive director of Bangladesh Bank attended the occasion as special guest, reads a press release.

The workshop was conducted by the Head of LTDC Sadia Mobin Hannan and Md Ahsan Ul Alam, EVP & head of Agent Banking Division and Md Tarek Uddin, EVP & head of Brand Marketing & Communication attended the occasion.

The importance of the financial inclusion to achieve the SDG goals and to ensure the banking services for the mass population through Agent Banking Services were discussed by the guests.

Branch Managers & Branch Officials of the bank attended the workshop.

