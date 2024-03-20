University of Asia Pacific organises workshop on ‘IDEA Season 3.0’

Entrepreneurship and Career Development Club (ECDC) of the University of Asia Pacific has successfully launched the workshop on Idea Season 3.0 on Wednesday (20 March) at the UAP auditorium.

The workshop was organised to make the students prepared for their careers in future and to unleash their entrepreneurial mindsets, reads a press release.

The ECDC works for enriching the students with the skillsets and knowledge that they need to have in order to pursue a successful professional life.

This club also encourages the students to think out of the box and generate new ideas to start their own start-up business.

At the workshop, the keynote speaker and special guest of the event was Dr Naheem Mahtab, chief of staff of Sheba Platform Ltd.

The keynote speaker discussed the challenges and drawbacks one might have to face while opening a startup business.

He also mentioned the techniques through which those drawbacks can be tackled which will eventually turn the situation in one's favour.

He encouraged the students to become their own version of entrepreneurs and never give up on their dreams.

The keynote speaker emphasised on how important it is to stay focused on one's goals and to keep one's vision strong and clear.

Prof Dr Qumrul Ahsan, vice chancellor, University of Asia Pacific was the chief guest at the workshop.

He stated that how this workshop is going to have a positive impact on the students who are willing to open a startup business.

He advised the students to learn the required skills in order to shine in their careers.

Dr ASM Mohsin, Director, Directorate of Students' Welfare, University of Asia Pacific; and Mohammad Rakiv, assistant professor, Department of Business Administration and the adviser of ECDC, were also present at the workshop.

Jamuna TV and Somoy TV, The Business Standard and The Daily Star were the media partners of the event.