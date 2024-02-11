Presentation Hacks 2.0 kicks off

11 February, 2024, 08:55 pm
The five-day event of Presentation PRO, Presentation Hacks 2.0, began on Sunday (11 February). 

The first workshop was held at the auditorium of the Social Science Faculty of Chittagong University, reads a press release.

The distinguished dean of the Social Science Faculty graced Presentation PRO with his presence and extended heartfelt good wishes for the successful launch of Presentation Hacks 2.0. The workshop featured comprehensive presentations by 10 Minute School's content consultant, Sakib Bin Rashid.

Presentation PRO is a business skill development club aimed at the skill development of students. Presentation Hacks 2.0 is an initiative for students' development. It includes three workshops and a competition in two rounds: Comprehensive Presentation, Idea Generation, and Slide Making.

The objective of this event is to alleviate students' fear of presentation skills.

