Premier Bank inaugurates automated challan system

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 07:12 pm

Premier Bank Limited inaugurated Automated Challan System (ACS), an initiative introduced by the finance ministry and Bangladesh Bank to help banks operate their payment operations smoothly. 

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Ahmed Jamal formally inaugurated the service at a virtually inauguration ceremony held on Wednesday, said a Premier Bank press release.

Advisor of Premier Bank Muhammed Ali; Managing Director & CEO of Premier Bank M Reazul Karim; A.K.M Mokhlesur Rahman, Consultant, Automated Challan System Project; Kazi Ahsan Khalil, Deputy Managing Director & CBO of the bank; along with other high officials of the bank were present during the inauguration ceremony.

According to the release, this automated service will allow the customer to pay their Treasury Challan Bills from any branch of The Premier Bank Limited which will ensure smooth payment of Govt. Treasury Bills without any hassle.

The service will allow depositing value-added tax (Vat), tax, government fees and other payments in a fast and safe way. The system will also reduce the possibility of fraud, the release added.

