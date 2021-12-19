PRAN Foods employees receive salaries through bKash

Corporates

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 03:08 pm

Related News

PRAN Foods employees receive salaries through bKash

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 03:08 pm
PRAN Foods employees receive salaries through bKash

PRAN Foods Limited, a concern of PRAN Group, has recently started disbursing salaries and other allowances to their employees through bKash. 

Over 12,500 employees of the company have been receiving their salaries and allowances directly to their bKash accounts, reads a press release. 

Digital salary disbursement solution of bKash has reduced the hassle of cash handling in salary disbursement of PRAN Foods and ensured instant salary transfer to the employees' bKash accounts.

A programme was arranged on the initiation of digital salary disbursement through bKash. 

Senior officials of both organisations discussed the automated and cashless digital salary disbursement to the employees of the group's other concerns in a larger way in the coming days.

Eleash Mridha, Managing Director of PRAN Group and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash were present at the event. 

Among others, Masrur Chowdhury, EVP, Commercial Division, bKash; Mohammad Yeamin, Financial Controller of PRAN were also present.

After receiving salary in bKash account, employees of PRAN Foods can now avail a wide range of services like send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, offline or online merchant payment, donation to various organisations, payment of fees of educational institutions, purchasing tickets of bus, train, air, launch and movies, payment of various online registration fees, etc.

They can also Cash Out the money at any of the 3 lakh bKash agent points and 1600 ATMs of 13 banks spread across the country. They can even save money in their bKash accounts and receive interest.
 

Pran / Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

5h | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

6h | Mode
The Aviator Harrington Jacket series was launched in 2020. Photo: Airport Style

Airport Style: Merging comfort with style and utility

7h | Mode
Zeba Samiha. Illustration: TBS

Zeba Samiha: The young supply chain professional who balanced out a crisis

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

1h | Videos
Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

1h | Videos
Hanson brings Grace, sister of Sophia the Robot

Hanson brings Grace, sister of Sophia the Robot

1h | Videos
Bangladesh lost Tk71,000cr to trade misinvoicing a year

Bangladesh lost Tk71,000cr to trade misinvoicing a year

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

4
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

5
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec