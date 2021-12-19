PRAN Foods employees receive salaries through bKash

PRAN Foods Limited, a concern of PRAN Group, has recently started disbursing salaries and other allowances to their employees through bKash.

Over 12,500 employees of the company have been receiving their salaries and allowances directly to their bKash accounts, reads a press release.

Digital salary disbursement solution of bKash has reduced the hassle of cash handling in salary disbursement of PRAN Foods and ensured instant salary transfer to the employees' bKash accounts.

A programme was arranged on the initiation of digital salary disbursement through bKash.

Senior officials of both organisations discussed the automated and cashless digital salary disbursement to the employees of the group's other concerns in a larger way in the coming days.

Eleash Mridha, Managing Director of PRAN Group and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash were present at the event.

Among others, Masrur Chowdhury, EVP, Commercial Division, bKash; Mohammad Yeamin, Financial Controller of PRAN were also present.

After receiving salary in bKash account, employees of PRAN Foods can now avail a wide range of services like send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, offline or online merchant payment, donation to various organisations, payment of fees of educational institutions, purchasing tickets of bus, train, air, launch and movies, payment of various online registration fees, etc.

They can also Cash Out the money at any of the 3 lakh bKash agent points and 1600 ATMs of 13 banks spread across the country. They can even save money in their bKash accounts and receive interest.

