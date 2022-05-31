Pragati Life Insurance to provide group health insurance for SBL employees

Corporates

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 04:37 pm

Pragati Life Insure Ltd will now provide group health insurance for the employees of Standard Bank Ltd.

The two companies have signed an agreement in this regard on Sunday (29 May).

Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, managing director and CEO, Standard Bank and M Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO, Pragati Life Insurance Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, normal or accidental death or disability of any employee of Standard Bank will be covered under insurance.

The cost of doctor's visit, surgery and hospitalisation for their medical needs will also be insured.

Head of Human Resources Division Alkona K Choudhuri, acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza of Standard Bank and Head of Investment Muhammad Abdullah Saadi of Pragati Life Insurance Ltd along with other officials from both organisations were present in the ceremony.

